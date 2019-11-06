Bucks vs. Clippers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from top-rated computer model

Wednesday's high-profile match-up between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers is attracting plenty of attention, even with Kawhi Leonard (load management) taking the night off. Leonard will join Paul George in street clothes for Los Angeles, leaving the home team short-handed as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the impressive Bucks pay their only visit of the season. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as a six-point road favorite after opening as a one-point underdog, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds. On the money line, Milwaukee is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while the Clippers are +205 underdogs (risk $100 to win $205). Before you make any Clippers vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now, it has locked in on Bucks vs. Clippers. We can tell you it's leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Bucks are perhaps the NBA's top team, topping the league in net rating (plus-10.2) through seven games this season. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the center of it all for Milwaukee, averaging 27.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, and he also brings elite-level defense to the table. Antetokounmpo is flanked by quality floor-spacers and, while Milwaukee does not have a legitimate No. 2 superstar, Khris Middleton was an All-Star last season while providing a secondary punch.

But just because the Milwaukee has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Bucks spread on Wednesday.

The Clippers are perhaps the NBA's deepest team, with a litany of effective supporting pieces that combined for an impressive season in 2018-19, well before stars like Leonard arrived. Lou Williams is the centerpiece of the offense in Leonard's absence and, when paired with Montrezl Harrell as a pick-and-roll threat, the Clippers have a strong offensive attack. Los Angeles also has a number of bodies to throw at Antetokounmpo defensively, including Mo Harkless and JaMychal Green, which could lead to a competitive effort, even under less than optimal circumstances.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.