Who's Playing

Memphis @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Milwaukee 35-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Memphis will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road this past Thursday as they won 120-109. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for the Grizz and the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but Memphis stepped up in the second half for a 126-115 victory. Small forward Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the game for Memphis, picking up 32 points.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 35-20 and the Grizzlies to 28-26. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.

Mar 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Memphis 111

Aug 13, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Milwaukee 106

Dec 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Memphis 114

Jan 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 14, 2018 - Memphis 116 vs. Milwaukee 113

Mar 12, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Memphis 103

Nov 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Memphis 103

Mar 13, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Milwaukee 93

Nov 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Memphis 96

Mar 17, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Memphis 86

Jan 28, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Milwaukee 83

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Toe)

Injury Report for Memphis