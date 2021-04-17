Who's Playing
Memphis @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Milwaukee 35-20
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Memphis will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Thursday as they won 120-109. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 23 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Memphis and the Chicago Bulls on Friday, but Memphis stepped up in the second half for a 126-115 victory. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 32 points.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 35-20 and Memphis to 28-26. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: The Sports Network
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.
- Mar 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Memphis 111
- Aug 13, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Memphis 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 12, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Memphis 103
- Nov 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Memphis 103
- Mar 13, 2017 - Memphis 113 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Memphis 96
- Mar 17, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Memphis 86
- Jan 28, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Milwaukee 83