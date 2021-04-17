Who's Playing

Memphis @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Milwaukee 35-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Memphis will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Thursday as they won 120-109. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Memphis and the Chicago Bulls on Friday, but Memphis stepped up in the second half for a 126-115 victory. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 32 points.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 35-20 and Memphis to 28-26. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last 11 games against Memphis.