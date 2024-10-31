The Milwaukee Bucks will look to put an end to a three-game losing streak when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA action on Thursday. Milwaukee is coming off a 119-108 loss at Boston on Monday, while Memphis dropped a 119-106 decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Bucks (1-3), who won the Central Division at 49-33 last year, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Grizzlies (2-3), who were fourth in the Southwest Division at 27-55, are 10-34 at home since the start of 2023-24. Memphis shooting guard Desmond Bane is a game-time decision and may miss the game due to an oblique injury he suffered in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn. Small forward Khris Middleton (ankle) will be out for Milwaukee.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies spread: Milwaukee -6.5

Bucks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228.5 points

Bucks vs. Grizzlies money line: Milwaukee -248, Memphis +200

MIL: The Bucks have hit the game total under in 35 of their last 61 games (+6.40 units)

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the money line in 23 of their last 61 games (+12.20 units)

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have a one-two scoring punch in power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and point guard Damian Lillard. Through four games, Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double with 28.8 points and 11.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes of action. He is also dishing out 6.3 assists while connecting on 62% of his shots from the floor. He is coming off a 30-point, 10-rebound and six-assist effort at Boston.

Lillard, meanwhile, is averaging 28 points, 6.3 assists and six rebounds in 35.5 minutes. He is connecting on 47.1% of his field goals and 92.3% of his free throws. Against Boston, Lillard scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and had two steals. He scored 30 points with nine rebounds and six assists in the 124-109 opening-night win at Philadelphia on Oct. 23. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Point guard Ja Morant is among Memphis' leaders on offense. In four games, he is averaging 19 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 26.5 minutes. He has had three double-doubles already this season, including a 14-point, 11-assist and eight-rebound effort against the Nets on Wednesday. He had 22 points, 10 assists and five boards in a 126-124 season-opening win at Utah on Oct. 23.

Power forward Santi Aldama is also among Memphis' top scorers. He has reached double figures in three games this season, including one double-double. In Monday's 126-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls, he scored 11 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added seven assists. He scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win at Utah in the opener. See which team to pick here.

