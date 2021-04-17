The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 35-20 overall and 18-8 at home, while the Grizzlies are 28-26 overall and 15-10 on the road. The Bucks beat the Grizzlies 112-111 on March 4.

Milwaukee is favored by eight points in the latest Bucks vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237 points

Bucks vs. Grizzlies money line: Milwaukee -345, Memphis +285



What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks strolled past the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday,120-109. Jrue Holiday had 23 points and seven assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a six-game layoff due to knee soreness and had 15 points and five rebounds. Milwaukee occupies the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have won three consecutive games. They won all three games on the road trip that ended on Thursday by an average of 24.4 points per game. Donte DiVincenzo (toe) is out for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday,126-115 win. Dillon Brooks had a season-high 32 points. The Grizzlies outscored the Bulls in the second half, 69-58. Memphis has a one-game lead for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have won six of their past nine games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and seven rebounds on Friday. His franchise-record streak of 16 consecutive double-doubles came to an end. Ja Morant scored 35 points in the last meeting with the Bucks. Brandon Clarke (hip), Justise Winslow (quadriceps) and De'Anthony Melton (leg) missed Friday's game.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Bucks picks

