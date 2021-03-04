The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is 16-15 overall and 7-10 at home, while the Bucks are 21-14 overall and 7-9 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Milwaukee is favored by six points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Bucks vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up nearly $8,500 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 11 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread: Grizzlies +6

Grizzlies vs. Bucks over-under: 234 points

Latest Odds: Memphis Grizzlies +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies flew past the Washington Wizards on Tuesday,125-111. Ja Morant posted a double-double on 35 points and 10 assists in addition to five rebounds. Memphis has won three of its last four games. All of the victories in that span have been by double digits.

De'Anthony Melton shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points vs. Washington. He also held Bradley Beal, the league's leading scorer, to 23 points, nearly 10 points below his average. Grayson Allen (concussion) is out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee was demolished by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, 128-97. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points along with eight boards. Only two other Bucks players scored in double figures. Milwaukee missed 29 of 40 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee saw a five-game losing streak come to an end. Khris Middleton scored 20 points against Denver. The Bucks have won four of their last six matchups with the Grizzlies.

How to make Bucks vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 85-52 roll.