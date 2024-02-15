The Milwaukee Bucks (35-20) and Memphis Grizzlies (19-36) are set to square off in a cross-conference affair on Thursday evening. The Bucks just had their two-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, the Miami Heat blew out Milwaukee, 123-97. Memphis got back into the win column after a nine-game losing stretch. The Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets, 121-113, on Feb. 14.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The Bucks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies spread: Milwaukee -11.5

Bucks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 223 points

Bucks vs. Grizzlies money line: Milwaukee -660, Memphis +473

MIL: The Bucks are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo brings an unstoppable force onto the floor. Antetokounmpo uses his strength to dominate opposing players in the lane. The eight-time All-Star ranks third in the NBA in scoring (30.7), sixth in rebounds (11.4), and ninth in field-goal percentage (61.1%). Additionally, he's third in double-doubles (42). On Feb. 12, Antetokounmpo logged 36 points, 18 rebounds, and two blocks.

Forward Bobby Portis gives the Bucks a spark off the bench. Portis has a reliable jumper and has a knack for grabbing rebounds. The Arkansas product logs 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. In his last outing, Portis notched 16 points and four boards.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is an effective two-way presence in the frontcourt. Jackson Jr. has elite recovery speed while being an asset offensively. The Michigan State product is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. On Feb. 12 versus the Pelicans, he recorded 22 points and six boards.

Guard Luke Kennard has been a knockdown sniper on the perimeter. Kennard moves well without the ball and excels as a spot-up shooter. The Duke product is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 assists, while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. In his last matchup, Kennard tallied 19 points and went 4-of-6 from 3-point land.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Bucks picks

