The Memphis Grizzlies can clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory on Friday. Memphis is 50-30 overall all this season, and the Grizzlies visit Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are locked into the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Milwaukee is 58-22 overall and 32-8 at home this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (rest), Brook Lopez (rest), Khris Middleton (knee), Pat Connaughton (ankle), and Grayson Allen (ankle) are out for Milwaukee. Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Jake LaRavia (calf), and Ziaire Williams (foot/ankle) are out for Memphis, with Santi Aldama (elbow) listed as doubtful.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks spread: Grizzlies -7

Grizzlies vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Grizzlies vs. Bucks money line: Grizzlies -305, Bucks +240

Memphis: The Grizzlies are 13-25-1 against the spread in road games

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 23-15-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis has a pair of standout players to lean on against an undermanned Milwaukee team. The Grizzlies are led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., with Morant averaging 26.4 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Jackson Jr. is a candidate for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he is averaging 29.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over the last three contests.

That duo leads an offense that is scoring well over 1.14 points per possession this season, and Memphis leads the NBA with 58.4 points in the paint per game, putting regular pressure on the rim. The Grizzlies are in the top three of the league with 17.9 fast break points per game, and Memphis is a top-six team in offensive rebound rate (30.3%) and second-chance points (15.5 per game). Memphis is also in the top quartile of the league in turnover rate, committing a giveaway on only 13.4% of possessions, and Milwaukee is dead-last in defensive turnover creation.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense is tremendous, forming the foundation of the team's immense success this season. The Bucks allow only 110.4 points per 100 possessions, a top-four mark in the NBA in overall defensive efficiency. Milwaukee leads the league in 2-point percentage allowed (51.2%), and the Bucks are in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.4%) and free throw prevention (21.1 attempts allowed per game).

The Bucks yield only 23.7 assists per game, a top-five mark in the league, and Milwaukee effectively prevents transition opportunities by allowing only 12.7 fast break points per game. The Bucks also have clear edges on offense, including a prolific 3-point attack, and Milwaukee could benefit in a close game from the reality that Memphis is dead-last in the NBA in free throw accuracy, making only 73.3% of attempts.

