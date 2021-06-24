For the third straight series, the Atlanta Hawks went on the road and won Game 1 in enemy territory. Fresh off upsetting the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their second-round series Sunday night, the Hawks traveled to Milwaukee and took down the Bucks in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night.

As they have been all postseason, the Hawks were led by ascendant star Trae Young in the first game. Young dropped a whopping 48 points and 11 assists to propel Atlanta to a 116-113 win. Now, the Bucks will be looking to bounce back and to tie the series up in Game 2. In order to do that, they'll have to figure out a way to do a better job of limiting Young's production, as he got virtually whatever he wanted on the offensive end in the first game.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 2 between the Bucks and Hawks.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, June 25 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 25 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIL -350; ATL +290 | O/U: 226 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: The Bucks need to do a better job of limiting Trae Young's production on offense. Sure, that's easier said than done, and while there's likely no stopping Young completely, Milwaukee could certainly make things more difficult on him than it did in the first game. There's two adjustments that they can make to do that. First, they could try to trap Young off pick-and-rolls, as opposed to continuing to play him with single coverage. Yes, this approach could provide open shots for other shooters on Atlanta, but it would at least work to get the ball out of Young's hands. When a player is as hot as Young was in Game 1, you have to try to make the other players on the team beat you, and the Bucks simply didn't do that. Also, the Bucks should consider playing Brook Lopez less, in favor of other players that are better at defending on the perimeter. Lopez simply doesn't have the foot speed to keep up with Atlanta's players on the perimeter in switch situations, and the Hawks were able to exploit that. By going with a more switchable defender, the Bucks will be able to be more effective on defense against Atlanta.

Hawks: Atlanta's motto right now should be "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." The Hawks have had serious success all postseason relying heavily on Young in the pick-and-roll action, and so far no team has been able to contain it. The Knicks couldn't do it, the 76ers couldn't do it, and in Game 1, the Bucks couldn't either. Sure, there's something to be said about a varied offensive approach, but when you've had as much success as the Hawks have running a pet play, you might as well continue to run it until someone shows you that they can stop it. So far, that hasn't been the case, so expect another heavy dose of Young in that action in Game 2.

Prediction

Trae Young had a career performance in Game 1 with 48 points and 11 assists, and the Hawks still only won the game by three points. If the Bucks are able to limit Young's production in any way in Game 2, they should have a solid shot at pulling out a win. Plus, after losing the first game in front of their home crowd, you have to think that there will be some added motivation on Milwaukee's end not to lose two in a row at home. Pick: Bucks -7.5