After pulling out an impressive win in Game 1, the Atlanta Hawks have dropped two straight games and now find themselves down 2-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night. Luckily for the Hawks, they have experience being behind in a series, as they were also down 2-1 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and went on to win that series in seven games. If they're going to mount a similar comeback, they're going to need to do a better job of slowing down Milwaukee's All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton than they did in Game 3. Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined for 71 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists in the third game of the series, and their collective production was a huge part of the reason why the Bucks were able to pull out the win.

The Hawks will also have to hope that Trae Young will be good to go for the game. He's currently listed as questionable for the contest after suffering a bone bruise in his right foot after stepping on a referee's foot in Game 3. His health will be something to keep an eye on over the rest of the series.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Bucks and Hawks.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Tuesday, June 29 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 29 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIL -270; ATL +230 | O/U: 219 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: Khris Middleton had probably the best quarter of his career in the fourth quarter of Game 3. He hit big shot after big shot, and his production in that final period is ultimately what propelled Milwaukee to victory. In all, Middleton had 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, and he shot an extremely impressive 8 of 13 (and 4 of 6 from deep) over those last 12 minutes. He scored more in Game 3 than he did in Games 1 and 2 combined, and that was a good thing for Milwaukee. When Middleton is playing at his best, the Bucks become extremely tough to topple, so they have to hope that he carries the momentum from the fourth quarter of Game 3 over to the rest of the series.

Hawks: We touched on it earlier, but the importance of Trae Young's health can't be overstated. Young suffered somewhat of a freak injury in the third game after stepping backward onto the foot of a referee, and he didn't look quite right for the rest of the game. He scored just three points in the fourth quarter, and an MRI revealed a bone bruise. If he can't play, the Hawks are in big trouble, and even if he does play, you can't help but to wonder how hobbled he'll be. Young is an absolutely integral part of Atlanta's offense, and if he's not at -- or near -- full strength it will be really hard for the Hawks to pull out a win.

Prediction

Trae Young exploded for 48 points in Game 1, and the Bucks still only lost by three points. In Game 2, they were able to limit him in a major way, and that resulted in an easy win. He dropped 35 in Game 3, but the Bucks were again able to pull out the win. Young is now dealing with an injury issue, which doesn't bode well for Atlanta. Plus, the Hawks haven't had an answer for Antetokounmpo, who has scored 92 total points over the first three games while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor. Pick: Bucks -7