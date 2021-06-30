The Atlanta Hawks have to be feeling great after routing the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 without star point guard Trae Young, who was sidelined with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. A huge performance from three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams propelled the Hawks to the win, and tied the series up at two games apiece. For the Bucks, they lost more than the game as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter with a hyperextended knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He's expected to have additional imaging on the knee, but any injury to Milwaukee's star player isn't ideal at this crucial point in the postseason.

With the series now tied up, it leads to a pivotal Game 5, as the winner of that game will be one more victory away from reaching the NBA Finals. Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the Bucks and Hawks.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, July 1 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

TNT | TNT Odds: MIL -140; ATL +120 | O/U: 216 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: As mentioned above, Milwaukee will be waiting to see how severe Giannis' injury is before Game 5, which will significantly dictate their game plan. If Antetokounmpo is unable to play, it'll be a tough situation for a Bucks team that hasn't fared well without him on the floor this postseason. It will require more offensive production from Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in order to pull out a win, if Giannis isn't ready to go. And even if he is cleared to play, there's a chance he won't be 100 percent. It's a devastating blow to a Bucks team that had an opportunity to take a commanding lead in this series.

Hawks: It's not clear yet if Young will play in Game 5. When it was announced that he would sit out for Game 4, there was optimism that move was made with the intention of him playing in the following game. If that's the case, then the Hawks will be at a significant advantage now that Bucks are the ones dealing with a massive injury.

Prediction

Even if Giannis plays, I don't expect him to be at 100 percent strength, which is a huge detriment to the Bucks. With Young expected to come back for Game 5, Atlanta has the upper hand in that game, and through the rest of the series. Pick: Hawks +2.5