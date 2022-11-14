The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 10-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while the Hawks are 8-5 overall and 3-3 on the road. These teams have already played twice this year, splitting the two games, with each team also covering once.

Bucks vs. Hawks spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Hawks over/under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Milwaukee -178, Atlanta +150

What you need to know about the Bucks

This past Friday, Milwaukee lost to the San Antonio Spurs on the road by a decisive 111-93 margin. One thing holding the Bucks back was the mediocre play of shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen were held out of that game, and all but Holiday (ankle) is expected to suit up on Monday. The Bucks have the No. 1 defensive efficiency in the league as they rank first in rebounds, second in blocks and second in points allowed. After starting the year 8-1 against the spread, Milwaukee has failed to cover in two of its last three games.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the contest between Atlanta and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 121-109 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Atlanta had strong showings from Dejounte Murray, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds, and Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 dimes.

Despite having a sharpshooter like Young, Atlanta ranks among the bottom of the league in 3P shooting. It is 27th in 3P percentage with bottom-three marks in both 3P attempts and makes. However, the Hawks are getting into the lane with ease as the team has both attempted and made the most 2P shots. The big man combo of Clint Capela and John Collins is combining to average over 23 points and nearly 20 rebounds per game.

