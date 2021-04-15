The Milwaukee Bucks can complete a perfect three-game road trip when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in a matchup of division leaders. Milwaukee (34-20) answered a three-game slide with a pair of blowout victories over Orlando and Minnesota to improve to 3-3 in the absence of reigning two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). Despite a lineup that has been riddled by injuries, the Hawks (30-25) have ascended to fourth place in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference by winning three in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee 6.5-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 229 in the latest Bucks vs. Hawks odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hawks vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hawks: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Hawks over-under: 229 points

Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Bucks -270; Hawks +230

MIL: The Bucks are 2-10-1 ATS as road favorites

ATL: Hawks G Trae Young (calf) and F Danilo Gallinari (foot) are questionable.

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks own the league's No. 1 scoring offense at 119.2 points per game and, even with Antetokounmpo reduced to a spectator, put up 254 points in their last two wins. Milwaukee, which will return to Atlanta for a rematch on April 25, has dominated the rivalry by a wide margin. The Bucks made it five straight wins in the series with a 129-115 victory over the Hawks on Jan. 24 and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the teams.

Antetokounmpo was a full participant in Tuesday's practice but was ruled out of Wednesday's game at Minnesota, leaving his status in question for Thursday. Khris Middleton scored a game-high 27 points to lead four starters in double figures Wednesday but the bench also came through with 50 points. Reserve guard Bryn Forbes scored 14 points in 17 minutes against the Timberwolves and is averaging 15.0 points over his last three games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta had seven players out in Tuesday's win over Toronto but continues to get production from throughout the lineup. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been sensational over the past nine games, eclipsing 20 points on seven occasions while lighting it up from behind the arc. He has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in seven of those nine contests, including eight vs. Charlotte on Sunday, and is 39 of 66 during that torrid stretch.

Clint Capela, the league's top rebounder at 14.2 per game, registered his eighth consecutive double-double with 19 points and 21 boards in Tuesday's victory. He has also picked up his offense this month, averaging 19.9 points to go along with 14.9 boards in the last seven games. Brandon Goodwin has made the most of his opportunity to replace Young in the starting lineup, scoring 35 points and hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers in the last two.

How to make Hawks vs. Bucks picks

