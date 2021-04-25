The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 17-11 at home, while the Bucks are 37-22 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Hawks enter Sunday's showdown with a lot of confidence, having won 10 of their last 13 games. Milwaukee, meanwhile, has won five of its last seven.

Milwaukee is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Bucks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Bucks:

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Hawks +6.5

Hawks vs. Bucks over-under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -250, Atlanta +210

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta strolled past the Miami Heat with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 118-103. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the offensive standout of the contest for Atlanta, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 21 points and eight dimes. For the season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Hawks have also been sensational against the spread on their home court. In fact, Atlanta is 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 home games. However, the Hawks are just 1-5 in their last six games at home against the Bucks.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee put a hurting on the 76ers at home to the tune of 132-94. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established an 86-63 advantage. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds along with seven assists.

Antetokounmpo, a 2x NBA MVP, enters Sunday's Eastern Conference clash averaging 28.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Milwaukee has been one of the best road teams in recent weeks, winning 10 of its last 13 road games. In addition, the Bucks have won six straight against the Hawks.

How to make Hawks vs. Bucks picks

