We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Friday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta is 23-28 overall and 11-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 27-22 overall and 10-14 on the road. The two teams split their first two matchups this season, both coming in Milwaukee, and the Bucks have won three of their last five meetings over the past two seasons. Damian Lillard (groin) is probable and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for the Bucks. Trae Young (Achilles) is probable for the Hawks.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 242.5 points.

Bucks vs. Hawks spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Hawks over/under: 242.5 points

Bucks vs. Hawks money line: Bucks: -228, Hawks: +190

MIL: The Over is 10-4 over the last 14 Bucks games

ATL: The Hawks are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 112-102 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday. Lillard had 29 points and 12 assists as Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game. Bobby Portis played a key role with 23 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee played its first game since trading three-time All-Star Khris Middleton to acquire Kyle Kuzma. The 27-year-old forward could be set to make his Bucks debut on Friday after averaging a career-high 22.2 ppg last season with the Wizards.

The eight-year veteran could provide a lift for a Bucks offense that has fallen to 12th in the league in scoring (113.9 ppg) after ranking third last year at 118.4 ppg. Antetokounmpo is second in the league in scoring (31.8 ppg), and the Bucks can be a difficult team to slow down if Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Kuzma are all healthy and active on Friday, especially for a Hawks defense allowing the third-most ppg (119.2). Atlanta has also lost nine of its last 10 games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Although the Hawks have struggled to record victories lately, three of their last four losses have come by five points or fewer, and they have a 132-130 victory over the Pistons during that span. The Hawks defeated the Pistons on Monday behind Young's 34 points and nine assists. Young shot 4 of 8 on 3-pointers and after Atlanta traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers, he may need to create even more offense on Friday. The Hawks acquired Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, and they are questionable to debut on Friday.

Atlanta nearly knocked off the Spurs as 4.5-point underdogs in a 126-125 loss on Wednesday. Young had 32 points and 12 assists, with 6-foot-10 power forward Onyeka Okongwu adding 30 points and 12 rebounds. Okongwu will take on a larger role without Hunter, and he's scored at least 12 points in four straight games. Guard Dyson Daniels has scored at least 19 points in three straight games as well and leads the NBA with 3.0 steals per game.

