This still sounds crazy to say, but the Miami Heat are one more win from eliminating the top-seeded Bucks in their first-round series, which the Heat lead 3-1 after a thrilling Game 4 victory behind an all-time showing from Jimmy Butler, who finished with 56 points.

A No. 8 seed has eliminated a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs just four times. Incidentally, the Heat have been on the other side of this, losing to the No. 8 Knicks in 1999. Miami would love to get on the right side of history this time around, and if Butler plays anything in Game 5 as he did in Game 4, the Bucks, even at home, are going to have their hands full.

(8) Miami Heat at (1) Milwaukee Bucks

Series standing: Game 5 (Miami leads 3-1)

Game 5 (Miami leads 3-1) Date: Wednesday, April 26 | Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26 | : 9:30 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee

Milwaukee TV channel: NBA TV

Keys to watch

Khris and Jrue: Khris Middleton looks pretty close to his old self, but the 4-for-12 he shot in Game 4 isn't going to cut it. Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for just 28 points in Game 4. Luckily Brook Lopez hit for 36, but that's not likely to happen again. Giannis needs his All-Star wingmen more than ever, especially given Milwaukee's thin bench. Speaking of ...

Milwaukee's bench: In Game 4, Milwaukee got just 16 points from its bench. In Game 2, the lone game Milwaukee has won in this series, the Bucks got a combined 39 points and 11 3-pointers from Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton. The starters are playing heavy minutes, and they need some ancillary support.

Butler's 3-point shooting: It will never not be amazing how Jimmy Butler manages to turn into an actual terrifying 3-point shooter in the playoffs. His volume goes up. His percentage goes up. And it seems as though he shoots his best on the biggest shots. Butler was 3-for-8 from deep in Game 4, and he's 8-for-17 overall in the series. The Bucks could really use a cold night from Butler, at least from deep.