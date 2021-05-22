The 2021 NBA Playoffs got off to a thrilling start on Saturday afternoon, as the Milwaukee Bucks snuck past the Miami Heat in overtime, 109-107, thanks to a last-second jumper by Khris Middleton.

After Goran Dragic hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 20 seconds to play, the Bucks had the ball and a chance to win on the final possession. And while Giannis Antetokounmpo might be their best player, those kinds of moments belong to Middleton, who's much better at creating his own shot. That's just what he did this time.

Playing a little two-man game with Brook Lopez, he drove right off the screen, faded to create some space and caught nothing but net.

Middleton finished the game with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists to get the Bucks out to a crucial 1-0 lead. Obviously, you want to start every series with a win, but getting off to a good start was especially important for the Bucks given their history with the Heat.

Last summer in the bubble, the Bucks got embarrassed by the Heat in a second-round upset. A Game 1 loss to the same team this time around would have made it easy for the doubts and negativity to start creeping in again. Instead, Middleton saved the day, and at least for now, the Bucks can breathe easy.