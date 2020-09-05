The Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of elimination after falling behind 0-3 in their second-round series against the Miami Heat. No one could have imagined the Bucks would be in this predicament, especially this early in the postseason as Milwaukee was expected to appear in the Finals this season. it will take a historic effort from the Bucks in order to climb back in this series, and looking even beyond how this season ends, there will be a lot of questions about where this franchise goes from here if the Bucks are ousted in the second round.

A first quarter ankle injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly isn't ideal for the Bucks going forward in this series, and while he was able to play the rest of the game, Milwaukee will want to ensure that their franchise star is 100 percent before pushing him to play the rest of the series. Here's everything you need to know for Game 4 of the Bucks-Heat series.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ABC



ABC Odds: Heat -1 | Over/Under: 220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: Head coach Mike Budenholzer is taking a lot of heat for Milwaukee's lack of adjustments over the course of this series, especially when it comes to the limited number of minutes Giannis and Khris Middleton are playing. Throughout the postseason, Middleton and Antetokounmpo are averaging 33.2 minutes a game, and while limiting your stars minutes in the regular season makes sense, when your team is down 0-3 in a series, something needs to change. Giannis even said after Game 3 that he could play more when asked about how he's being used by Budenholzer. If the Bucks want to climb back in this series, Budenholzer will need to increase Giannis and Middleton's minutes, otherwise a sweep could be in their future.

Heat: If there was any remaining doubt about if Jimmy Butler could lead a team to success, then this series would sufficiently put those concerns to rest. In Game 3, Butler put up 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. But it was his fourth-quarter performance that cemented him as one of the most clutch players in the league. Miami was facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, and just like in Game 1, the Heat went to Butler to win the game. What resulted was the All-Star guard scoring 17 of his 30 points in the fourth and lifting the Heat to a statement win and commanding 3-0 series lead.

Prediction

Although the Bucks have shown no reason to pick them to win Game 4, it would be utterly shocking if they were swept. This series may not go the distance, given how Miami has played, but Milwaukee may show a little fight and steal a game away from Miami in this one. Pick: Bucks +1