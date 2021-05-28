The Milwaukee Bucks are having little trouble with the Miami Heat in their first-round series, but in the middle of Thursday's Game 3, they got a dose of bad luck that could have a serious impact on their championship hopes. Starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo was ruled out of the game with a left foot contusion.

The play itself occurred in the second quarter, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. He limped off the floor from there, and would not return to the game.

The Bucks placed a serious emphasis on high-end talent this season by trading much of their depth for a superstar in Jrue Holiday. That was the right decision for them considering what cost them last year's series against Miami, but it also made it harder for them to swallow injuries like this. The Bucks are not particularly deep and have relied mostly on nine players thus far in the postseason: their five starters (of which DiVincenzo is one), P.J. Tucker, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.

If DiVincenzo were to miss time, they'd be down to eight reliable players, and with the Brooklyn Nets looming in the next round, the Bucks need all of the talent they can get. There is no telling at this stage how serious this injury is for Milwaukee's guard, so they are just going to have to hope that he can get back on the floor in time for the Nets series.