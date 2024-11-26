The Milwaukee Bucks (8-9) and the Miami Heat (7-7) are set to link up in an Eastern Conference Group B matchup in the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday. Both teams head into this contest on win streaks. On Saturday, the Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-119. This was their fifth straight win. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won two straight games. The Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks 123-118 in an overtime bout. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out for Milwaukee.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before locking in any Heat vs. Bucks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Miami -2.5

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 224.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Miami -136, Milwaukee +115

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 1H Under in 44 of their last 78 games

MIA: The Miami Heat are 5-9 ATS this season

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Tyler Herro is able to shoot off the dribble but can also take the ball to the lane. Herro leads the team in points (23.8) and assists (5.1) with 5.3 rebounds per game. He's also shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. On Nov. 17 versus the Pacers, he had 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, and made seven 3-pointers.

Center Bam Adebayo impacts the game in multiple ways. Adebayo excels on the glass, can handle the rock and score from different areas on the floor. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (9.6) with 16.5 points and four assists per game. In his last outing, he had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading in the league in scoring (32.4), sixth in rebounds (11.9) and eighth in field-goal percentage (60.8%). He also averages 1.4 blocks and notched 14 double-doubles this season. In his previous game, Antetokounmpo dropped 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Guard Damian Lillard is an additional shot creator and playmaker. The 34-year-old is currently 12th in the NBA in scoring (25.2) and 10th in assists (7.4). He's dropped at least 30 points six times this season. In the win over the Hornets, Lillard tallied 31 points, four assists and knocked down three 3-pointers.

