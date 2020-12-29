The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Miami to face the Heat in a nationally televised clash on Tuesday evening. The two teams faced off in a well-publicized playoff series earlier in 2020, with the Heat prevailing and ultimately advancing to the NBA Finals. Milwaukee is just 1-2 to start the season, with Miami bringing a 1-1 record into this matchup. Jimmy Butler (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for the Heat, with Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as probable. Torrey Craig (nasal) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 5.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 226 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -215, Heat +185

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 17-18 against the spread in the last 35 road games

Miami: The Heat are 21-11-1 against the spread in the last 33 home games

Latest Odds: Miami Heat +5.5 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee catches a break with the potential absence of Butler but, even if he plays, the Bucks are still a talented and productive unit. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP, and he is putting up 25.7 points and 13.0 rebounds per game so far this season. Khris Middleton also began the season red-hot, making 45.5 percent of his three-pointers, and he is averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Milwaukee is a top-five offense in the NBA at more than 1.15 points per possession so far, and that includes a tremendous 29.2 percent offensive rebound rate. The Bucks struggled against Miami's offense in the playoffs, but Miami is currently dead-last in the league in turnover rate (19.8 percent) and second-worst in the NBA in offensive rebounding (18.7 percent).

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has matchup advantages against Milwaukee, even with Butler perhaps unlikely to appear on Tuesday. The Heat have a top-eight defense on a per-possession basis so far this season, and that includes a sterling mark in effective field goal shooting allowed (50.6 percent). Miami is also capable of creating defensive havoc, forcing a turnover on 17.9 percent of possessions thus far in 2020-21.

Offensively, the Heat haven't quite been in sync so far this season, but their ceiling was on full display in the Orlando bubble and this team has plenty of shooting. In fact, Miami has a 57.4 percent effective field goal shooting mark this season, and the Bucks haven't quite locked in defensively to this point. Milwaukee is allowing more than 1.15 points per possession in the early going, and that provides optimism for Miami.

