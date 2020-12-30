The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will match up on Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena. The same two teams faced off on Tuesday, with the Bucks picking up a comfortable win. Milwaukee is 2-2 on the season as a result, with Miami sitting at 1-2. Jimmy Butler (ankle) missed Tuesday's meeting, with uncertainty surrounding his status for Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 6.5-point road favorites, up from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 62-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,200 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Heat. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Heat vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 226 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -250, Heat +210

MIL: The Bucks are 18-18 against the spread in the last 36 road games

MIA: The Heat are 21-12-1 against the spread in the last 34 home games

Latest Odds: Miami Heat +5.5 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



The Bucks destroyed the Heat on Tuesday, setting an NBA record with 29 three-pointers in a single game. That isn't necessarily representative of an average outcome, but Milwaukee also had 32 assists in a 47-point win. For the season, the Bucks are the No. 1 offensive team in the NBA, scoring nearly 1.24 points per possession, and Milwaukee also leads the league in net rating (+14.9) after the 47-point trouncing on Tuesday. The Bucks have the best effective field goal percentage (60.8 percent) in the league, and the Heat are currently third-worst in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed.

Defensively, Milwaukee is tremendous on the glass, pulling down 76.8 percent of available rebounds, and Miami is the second-worst offensive rebounding team in the league so far, grabbing only 18.4 percent of their own misses. The Heat are also dead-last in turnover rate (20.0 percent) in the early going, which could feed Milwaukee's transition offense.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami struggled mightily on defense against Milwaukee on Tuesday and that drags down some of its season-long numbers. However, the Heat have been strong in a few areas on both ends of the floor. Miami is a top-five shooting team thus far, with a 56.5 percent effective field goal shooting mark. The Heat are also in the top five in assist rate (65.8 percent) and, even if Butler can't play, Miami has talent in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and others. Adebayo leads the team in averaging 18 points and seven rebounds per game, with Herro adding 15.7 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Defensively, Miami is creating havoc, forcing a turnover on 17.6 percent of possessions and ranking third in the NBA in generating 10.3 steals per game. Miami is also No. 1 in the NBA in points allowed in the paint (36.7 per game) and that is key against a dynamic creator like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

How to make Heat vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with 10 players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.