The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FTX Arena. Milwaukee is coming off its first NBA championship since the 1970-71 season and it knocked off Miami in the first round of last year's playoffs on the way to the title. The Bucks (1-0) defeated the Nets on Opening Night, while this will be Miami's (0-0) first game of the year.

Milwaukee is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -2.5

Heat vs. Bucks over-under: 224 points

What to know about the Miami Heat

Miami is coming off of a 40-32 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where the Heat were eliminated by the Bucks in a four-game sweep. Two years ago it was the Heat representing the East in the NBA Finals and they eliminated the Bucks in the playoffs to get there.

Miami made a major offseason addition in trading for former Raptor Kyle Lowry. A six-time All-Star, Lowry pairs with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to give the Heat a new Big Three. The Heat also added veterans P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, both of whom won NBA championships over the last two seasons with the Bucks and Lakers, respectively.

What to know about the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee was 46-26 last year and is coming off of a 127-104 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Dating back to last year's NBA Finals, Milwaukee has won five straight games with a 12-point average margin of victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists on Tuesday, leading the Bucks in all three stats.

Milwaukee is dealing with several injuries to key players including Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and Bobby Portis (hamstring). Both are out Thursday as are new additions Rodney Hood (foot) and Semi Ojeleye (calf). But a new Buck who will play is Grayson Allen as he started on Tuesday and chipped in with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

How to make Heat vs. Bucks picks

