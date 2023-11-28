The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat get together on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center as the Eastern Conference rivals meet in the fourth and final 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play matchup for both teams. Miami is 10-7 overall and 4-1 at home this season. Milwaukee is 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the last eight games. The Bucks lead Group B at 3-0 in tournament play, while Miami is third in the group with a 2-1 mark. Khris Middleton (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Milwaukee, with Jae Crowder (adductor) ruled out. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (back) are questionable for Miami, with Tyler Herro (ankle), Dru Smith (knee) and RJ Hampton (knee) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -3

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 225.5 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -153, Heat +129

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 6-10-1 against the spread this season

Miami: The Heat are 8-9 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's offense is rolling this season. The Bucks are in the top eight of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 117.8 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee is also dominating in the last 10 games, scoring 120.4 points per 100 possessions and posting a 61.1% true shooting mark. The Bucks are in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.6%) and 2-point percentage (58.3%) this season, and Milwaukee is facing a Miami team that is allowing 38.1% shooting from 3-point distance on defense.

The Bucks are also firmly in the top eight of the league in turnover avoidance (13.4 per game) and free throw creation (26.1 attempts per game). On defense, Milwaukee is also fantastic at free throw prevention, yielding only 20.4 attempts per game. The Bucks also stand to benefit from Miami's shortcomings on offense, including only 46.1% shooting from the field and 51.5% on 2-point attempts. The Heat are also in the bottom five of the league in creating only 42.9 points in the paint per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has the better defensive foundation in this game. While the Bucks are allowing 1.15 points per possession this season, the Heat are giving up only 1.10 points per possession. That ranks in the top eight of the NBA, and Miami is in the top three of the league in free throw prevention (19.2 attempts allowed per game) and turnover creation (16.4 per game). Miami is in the top five of the league in steals per game (8.9) and second-chance points allowed (12.1 per game), and the Heat are in the top ten of the league in points allowed in the paint (12.1 per game).

On offense, Miami is potent from 3-point range, making 37.8% of long-range attempts. The Heat are also in the top five of the league in free throw accuracy, making 85.3% of attempts, and Miami commits only 13.5 turnovers per contest. The Bucks also create only 12.7 turnovers per game on defense, giving the Heat license to be aggressive on the offensive side. See which team to pick here.

