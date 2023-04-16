The Milwaukee Bucks waited nearly a week for their first round opponent to be determined. However, the Miami Heat emerged from the play-in with a victory on Friday evening, setting up a seven-game first round matchup between Miami and Milwaukee in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The No. 1 seed Bucks will host Game 1 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, and MIlwaukee posted the NBA's best record this season at 58-24. Miami finished 44-38 before splitting a pair of play-in matchups.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 9.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Heat over/under: 219 points

Bucks vs. Heat money line: Bucks -455, Heat +345

MIA: The Heat are 15-24-1 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 23-16-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover

Though Milwaukee is the favorite for a reason, the Bucks do have shortcomings that can be exploited. On defense, Milwaukee creates the fewest turnovers (11.8 per game) in the NBA and, on the offensive end, the Bucks are below-average in turnover avoidance, free throw accuracy, free throw creation and field goal percentage.

From there, Miami is very strong defensively, allowing fewer than 110 points per game in the regular season. The Heat kept opponents to only 21.1 free throw attempts per game, a top-tier figure, and Miami secured more than 73% of available defensive rebounds. The Heat are also able to create turnovers effectively, including almost 16 takeaways per game and 8.0 steals per contest. The Heat also have a potential edge in free throw accuracy in a close game, with Erik Spoelstra's team ranking No. 3 in the league in converting 83.1% of attempts at the charity stripe.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have a dynamic, two-way centerpiece in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is a top-three candidate for NBA MVP honors this season, and Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebound and 5.7 assists per game in 2022-23. He became the second player in NBA history to generate more than 30 points and five assists per game while making at least 55% of field goal attempts. He was also the only player in the NBA to rank in the top five of the league in rebounding and scoring.

In addition to his offensive brilliance, Antetokounmpo is an elite defensive force, pairing with Brook Lopez to form arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. The Bucks have offensive strengths, but Milwaukee is even better on defense. The Bucks give up fewer than 1.11 points per possession on the whole, and that drips to 1.09 points per possession with Antetokounmpo on the floor. Furthermore, Milwaukee yields only 1.06 points per possession with Antetokounmpo, Lopez and Jrue Holiday playing together.

How to make Heat vs. Bucks picks

