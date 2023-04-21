It turned out that Giannis Antetokounmpo's back was still too sore for him to suit up for Game 2 on Wednesday, but despite his absence, the Milwaukee Bucks still cruised to a dominant victory over the Miami Heat to even the series at 1-1. Now, with Antetokounmpo's status still up in the air, the action will shift to South Beach for a pivotal Game 3.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, here's everything you need to know:

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Saturday, April 22 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 | : 1 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Bucks -5.5; O/U 220.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bucks: In Game 2, the Bucks showed why they were heavy favorites in this series by blowing out the Heat despite playing without their MVP candidate. While they almost certainly won't hit a playoff-record 25 3-pointers again this series, that game was a reminder that they have a much deeper roster than the Heat. While they would obviously prefer to have Antetokounmpo return at some point, it's clear they can win this series without him.

Heat: The Heat had a golden chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this series with Antetokounmpo out in Game 2, but they were unable to capitalize. While their offense faces real questions without Tyler Herro, they've had bigger problems on defense, where they have not been able to slow down the Bucks in either game. They'll need a much better performance on that side of the ball in Game 3 if they want to get back in front in the series.

Prediction

It's still unclear if Antetokounmpo will play in Game 3, but the Bucks showed that they're the better team even without him. They have too much depth and too much shooting and should steal back homecourt advantage on Saturday. Pick: Bucks -5.5