Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Charlotte 26-24; Milwaukee 32-19
What to Know
After six games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bucks will be looking to right the ship.
Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Thursday, losing 116-101. One thing holding Milwaukee back was the mediocre play of small forward Khris Middleton, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 6-for-27 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Charlotte's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Charlotte took down Oklahoma City 113-102. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to power forward Jalen McDaniels, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 32-19 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 26-24. If Charlotte want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Milwaukee's shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six boards, and center Bobby Portis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 30, 2021 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82