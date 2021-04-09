Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Charlotte 26-24; Milwaukee 32-19

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Bucks will be looking to right the ship.

Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Thursday, losing 116-101. One thing holding Milwaukee back was the mediocre play of small forward Khris Middleton, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 6-for-27 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Charlotte's strategy against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Charlotte took down Oklahoma City 113-102. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to power forward Jalen McDaniels, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 32-19 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 26-24. If Charlotte want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Milwaukee's shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six boards, and center Bobby Portis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.