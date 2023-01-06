Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Charlotte 10-29; Milwaukee 25-13

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.44 points per game.

2023 "welcomed" Charlotte with a 131-107 beatdown courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-47. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard LaMelo Ball, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 104-101 win over the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 21 boards, and ten dimes. Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Charlotte have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 25-13 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 10-29. We'll see if the Bucks can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.