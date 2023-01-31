Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Charlotte 15-36; Milwaukee 33-17
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per matchup. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Miami Heat 122-117 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and carried off a 135-110 win. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for the Bucks; he dropped a double-double on 50 points and 13 boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Charlotte have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Charlotte is now 15-36 while Milwaukee sits at 33-17. The Hornets are 3-11 after wins this season, the Bucks 20-12.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.72
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Charlotte 138 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Dec 03, 2022 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 28, 2022 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 10, 2022 - Charlotte 103 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Jan 08, 2022 - Charlotte 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Charlotte 125
- Apr 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Charlotte 104
- Apr 09, 2021 - Charlotte 127 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Jan 30, 2021 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82