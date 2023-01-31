Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Charlotte 15-36; Milwaukee 33-17

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.59 points per matchup. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Miami Heat 122-117 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and carried off a 135-110 win. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for the Bucks; he dropped a double-double on 50 points and 13 boards. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Charlotte have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Charlotte is now 15-36 while Milwaukee sits at 33-17. The Hornets are 3-11 after wins this season, the Bucks 20-12.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.72

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Charlotte.