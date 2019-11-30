Bucks vs. Hornets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bucks vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 16-3; Charlotte 8-12
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Things were close when the Hornets and the Detroit Pistons clashed on Friday, but the Hornets ultimately edged out the opposition 110-107.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, winning 119-110. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 boards. That's 19 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Their wins bumped Charlotte to 8-12 and Milwaukee to 16-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 40.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hornets, the Bucks enter the game with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.35
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Hornets.
Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82
