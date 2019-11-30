Bucks vs. Hornets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-3; Charlotte 8-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Things were close when the Hornets and the Detroit Pistons clashed on Friday, but the Hornets ultimately edged out the opposition 110-107.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, winning 119-110. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 boards. That's 19 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 8-12 and Milwaukee to 16-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 40.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hornets, the Bucks enter the game with 119.4 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.35

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Hornets.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.