Through 3 Quarters

The Milwaukee Bucks were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Charlotte Hornets 111-79 three quarters in.

Milwaukee has been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who so far has dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards along with five assists. This makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Serge Ibaka's foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Charlotte has been relying on the performance of point guard LaMelo Ball, who has 22 points.

If the game were over now, this would be the Bucks' biggest margin of victory yet this year.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Charlotte 30-32; Milwaukee 36-25

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home another game and welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Monday.

It was close but no cigar for Milwaukee as they fell 126-123 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by center Bobby Portis, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards.

Speaking of close games: the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 127-126. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Charlotte was far and away the favorite. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Bridges has had at least ten rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Bucks, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Out (Neck)

Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Charlotte