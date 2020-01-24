Bucks vs. Hornets odds, line: 2020 NBA Paris Game picks, predictions from computer model on 32-16 run

The Milwaukee Bucks (39-6) will put the NBA's longest winning streak on the line on Friday afternoon with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (15-30) in the 2020 NBA Paris Game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are operating at an elite level, with Devonte' Graham and the Hornets capable of catching fire and threatening the league's best team in a special matchup in Paris, France.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET at AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 13.5-point favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Bucks picks or NBA Paris Game predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets in the NBA Paris Game 2020. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -13.5

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 219 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Bucks -1211, Hornets +736

MIL: The Bucks are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

CLT: The Hornets are 5-4 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model knows that the Bucks are tremendous on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Milwaukee can exploit Charlotte's porous defense with one of the league's best offenses. The Bucks lead the NBA in shooting efficiency, with above-average metrics in ball security and creating free throws. On the other end of the floor, Milwaukee is virtually unassailable, comfortably leading the NBA in overall defensive efficiency and dominating during their active seven-game winning streak.

Why the Hornets can cover

Even with a clear talent edge, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Hornets spread in the NBA Paris Game 2020. The model also has factored in that the Hornets don't stack up all that well from a roster standpoint, but Charlotte does have potential advantages.

The Hornets do a fantastic job at keeping opponents off the free-throw line, ranking in the top five of the NBA. Beyond that, Charlotte can also look to exploit specific weaknesses from the Bucks, with Milwaukee struggling mightily on the offensive glass and lacking the ability to create havoc by forcing turnovers on the defensive end. Graham is a potential X-factor in the game, with the sharp-shooting guard averaging 18.6 points and 7.7 assists to go along with an elite clip from beyond the three-point arc.

How to make Bucks vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as Antetokounmpo scores 27.2 points in the simulations, a few points short of his season average, while Graham also lands below his season-long averages for points and assists. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Hornets in the Paris Game 2020? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.