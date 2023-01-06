The Charlotte Hornets will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte is coming off a 131-107 loss to Memphis on Wednesday, failing to cover the 7.5-point spread. Milwaukee is coming off consecutive wins against Washington and Toronto, getting past the Raptors in overtime on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -11.5

Bucks vs. Hornets over/under: 234 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -600, Charlotte +430

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has bounced back from a four-game losing streak by winning three of its last four games, including Wednesday's overtime victory against Toronto. The Bucks blew a 16-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation before responding in overtime when Grayson Allen knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 55 points and 30 points in games on consecutive nights earlier this week. He's listed a probable (knee) for this matchup.

He is now averaging 32.7 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA. Antetokounmpo missed the Dec. 3 win against Charlotte, so this will be an even more challenging matchup for the Hornets. They have lost five of their last six games and are just 3-15 in their last 18 road games.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is happy to have star guard LaMelo Ball back on the court following his latest injury setback. He has led the Hornets in scoring in five of their last six games and has been the team's top distributor in 10 straight games. Ball missed the first meeting against Milwaukee, so Charlotte will be happy to have his 23.7 points and 8.1 assists per game on Friday night.

Second-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. is going to be out indefinitely due to a hand injury, but third-leading scorer Terry Rozier is averaging 20.1 points per game. Center Mason Plumlee is nearly averaging a double-double with 10.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Hornets have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

