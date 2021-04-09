The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 32-19 overall and 18-7 at home, while Charlotte is 26-24 overall and 13-15 on the road. The Hornets won the first meeting of the season, 126-114 on Jan. 20.

Milwaukee is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 223 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -330, Charlotte +270



What you need to know about the Bucks

On Thursday, the Bucks lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road, 116-101. Khris Middleton shot 6-for-27 from the field en route to a 14-point finish. Milwaukee went 3-3 on its road trip that concluded Thursday. The Mavericks outscored the Bucks by 19 points in the final quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with knee soreness and an ankle problem. He is questionable for Friday's game. The Bucks have won six consecutive home games vs. the Hornets. P.J. Tucker (calf) missed Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte beat Oklahoma City on Wednesday, 113-102. Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in addition to six rebounds. The Hornets forced 22 OKC turnovers while committing only 12 turnovers. Charlotte has won three of five games on its current road trip. The matchup with the Bucks is the finale.

Terry Rozier has 24 games with 20-plus points this season. Malik Monk is averaging 13.1 points per game off the bench. The Hornets have totaled 10-plus steals in three of their past five games.

How to make Bucks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Hornets spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.