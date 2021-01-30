The Milwaukee Bucks end a three-game road trip on Saturday night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Bucks started the road trip with a 115-108 victory over the Raptors in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday. On Friday Milwaukee lost to the Pelicans, 131-126, in New Orleans. The Hornets also played on Friday night, beating the Pacers, 108-105, in Charlotte. Saturday's game between the Bucks (11-7) and Hornets (8-11) is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a seven-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 228. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Milwaukee -7

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 228 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -300; Charlotte +250

MIL: The Bucks lead the NBA in offensive efficiency (118.0 points per 100 possessions)

CHA: The Hornets lead the league in assist percentage (71.7)

Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets +7 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee has the most efficient offense in the league. The Bucks are averaging 118.0 points per 100 possessions, which leads the NBA. The Clippers are a distant second at 115.6. Powered by its league-best offense, Milwaukee also leads the league in net efficiency (8.3). It's no surprise, then, that eight of the Bucks' 11 wins this season have come by 10 points or more.

In addition, Milwaukee will be facing a Charlotte team that has the schedule working against it. The Hornets will be playing their third game in four nights and second game in two nights. They are 2-3 on the second half of back-to-backs this season.

Why the Hornets can cover

Gordon Hayward arguably is having his best season. He is averaging 23.6 points per game, which would be a career-high if the season ended today. He also is shooting the ball better than he ever has, making 50.3 percent of his shots from the field and 86.0 percent on free throws, which would be career highs if he maintains them over the course of the season. He also is shooting 42.4 percent on 3-pointers, which is the second-highest of his career, trailing only his rookie season when he shot 47.3 percent.

In addition, Charlotte shares the ball better than any team in the league. The Hornets have assists on 71.7 percent of their baskets this season, which leads the NBA. They also lead the league in assist ratio (20.0).

How to make Hornets vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 218 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.