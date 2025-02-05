We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte is 12-35 overall and 8-19 at home, while Milwaukee is 26-22 overall and 9-14 on the road. The Bucks have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 125-119 victory on Nov. 23. The Hornets are 23-22-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Bucks are 22-26-1 versus the line. Milwaukee agreed to a trade that ships Khris Middleton to Washington for Kyle Kuzma, but the latter isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning almost $4,000.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Charlotte. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Bucks spread: Hornets +10.5

Hornets vs. Bucks over/under: 220 points

Hornets vs. Bucks money line: Hornets: +363, Bucks: -476

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets fell 124-114 to the Washington Wizards on Monday despite Miles Bridges recording his first career triple-double on 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Williams, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds. The third-year player is having a breakout year, and Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks over his last nine games, which coincided with Charlotte trading away Nick Richards.

Charlotte gets to face a Bucks team that just traded away three-time All-Star, Middleton, and it isn't expected to have his replacement in Kuzma for tonight's game. Additionally, Milwaukee lists both Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Damian Lillard (groin) as questionable for Wednesday. The Hornets have covered in both prior matchups with the Bucks this season, and Milwaukee enters on a four-game ATS losing streak.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks suffered a 125-96 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but Milwaukee rested its five-leading scorers in the contest. Given more playing time, the young Bucks shined as six different players scored in double-figures, including rookie Tyler Smith (12 points), as well as second-year players, Chris Livingston (10 points) and Andre Jackson Jr. (10 points).

Milwaukee operates one of the league's most efficient offenses, ranking second in 3-point percentage, seventh in field goal percentage and committing the eighth-fewest turnovers per game. At the other end of the floor, it holds opponents to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage, which should cause issues for Charlotte. The Hornets rank dead last in the NBA with 43% from the field, and Charlotte will have to face a rested Bucks team without the services of LaMelo Ball (ankle).

How to make Hornets vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under.

So who wins Hornets vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?