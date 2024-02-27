The Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in an Eastern Conference clash at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 37-21 overall and 23-7 at home, while Charlotte is 15-42 overall and 7-21 on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton (ankle) is out. LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) are the most notable players out for Charlotte.

Milwaukee is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -14.5

Bucks vs. Hornets over/under: 221 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Bucks -1310, Hornets +783

Bucks vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Bucks

Winning is just a little bit easier when your 3-point shooting is 13.8% better than the opposition, a fact the Bucks proved on Sunday. Everything went their way against Philadelphia as Milwaukee made off with a 119-98 victory. The game was largely decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-48.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points for three straight games. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 24 points and nine assists.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Trail Blazers recently (they were 2-8 in their prior 10 matchups), they overcame that trend on Sunday, walking away with a 93-80 victory over Portland. The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Richards is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 10 or more in the last three games he's played. Despite being well out of playoff positioning, the Hornets have kept battling and they've won five of their last six. They've also covered in seven of their last nine games.

How to make Bucks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Bucks, and which side hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that is 63-39 on top-rated NBA picks this season.