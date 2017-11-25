Bucks vs. Jazz Game Thread
Tipoff starts at 8:00 PM CST
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the Rockies tonight to take on the Utah Jazz, who are sitting at 8-11 this season. The recent injury to Rudy Gobert earlier in November has set them back a bit, but they’re still a feisty defensive presence Milwaukee will have to overcome. Giannis was listed as probable in the injury report tonight, so hopefully he will get a chance to go against the likes of Jonas Jerebko and Joe Ingles.
Here is a link to our full preview and the game information is below.
