Bucks vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 13-3; Utah 11-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, winning 128-120.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee. They took down the Detroit Pistons 104-90. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. That's 16 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Their wins bumped the Jazz to 11-5 and the Bucks to 13-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz enter the matchup with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Bucks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jazz.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.