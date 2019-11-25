Bucks vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 13-3; Utah 11-5
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, winning 128-120.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee. They took down the Detroit Pistons 104-90. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. That's 16 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Their wins bumped the Jazz to 11-5 and the Bucks to 13-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jazz enter the matchup with only 102.4 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for the Bucks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Utah 102
- Dec 09, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 100
- Nov 25, 2017 - Utah 121 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Feb 24, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 01, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Mar 20, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Feb 05, 2016 - Utah 84 vs. Milwaukee 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic stays hot
NBA fans have been treated to some remarkable individual play, as the Lakers remain the league's...
-
Harris seals win with crafty pass
Harris threw the ball off Ellington's back and let the clock run out
-
Jefferson: I refused to play for Knicks
'i refused to play for the Knicks'
-
Luka joins Jordan, Harden in elite group
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
-
Report: Grizz still won't buy out Iggy
The Lakers, Clippers and Rockets will have to trade for Andre Iguodala if they want him for...
-
Kings passed on Luka because of his dad?
Vlade Divac would never admit this publicly, but if this is true, he can't be sleeping well...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans