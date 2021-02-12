The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 20-5 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Bucks are 16-9 overall and 7-7 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Utah is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks spread: Jazz -2.5

Jazz vs. Bucks over-under: 233.5 points

What you need to know about the Jazz

On Tuesday, Utah captured a comfortable 122-108 win over Boston. Donovan Mitchell shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and nine assists. The Jazz have won five consecutive games and 16 of their last 17. Mitchell is averaging 28.6 points and 6.2 assists during Utah's five-game winning streak,

The Jazz have matched their best 25-game start in franchise history. Utah is only team in the NBA to rank in the top five in both offensive rating (116.0) and defensive rating (107.4). The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.8 on average. Mike Conley (hamstring) is out for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee fell short of a victory on Wednesday, 125-124 to the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double on a season-high 47 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists. The loss halted a five-game Bucks winning streak. Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer.

Khris Middleton had a points-assists double-double in consecutive games for the first time in his career as he had 18 points with 11 assists. Milwaukee has scored 120 points in a franchise record six consecutive games. The Bucks come into Friday's matchup scoring the most points per game in the league at 121.4. Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) is out.

