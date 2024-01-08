The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Utah Jazz in an NBA interconference matchup on Monday. Milwaukee is 25-11 overall and 16-3 at home, while Utah is 17-20 overall and 6-15 on the road. The Bucks won both of their matchups last season by at least 26 points in each contest.

Bucks vs. Jazz spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks vs. Jazz over/under: 242 points

Bucks vs. Jazz money line: Bucks: -380, Jazz: +300

UTA: The Jazz are 7-2 against the spread over their last nine games

MIL: The Bucks are 3-0 in their last three games against the Jazz

What to know about the Jazz

The Jazz are coming off a 120-109 victory over the 76ers on Saturday, winning their fourth game over their last five contests. Utah is also 7-2 over its last nine games, climbing up the Western Conference standings with the ninth-best record (17-20) in the West. Lauri Markkanen has led Utah in scoring in back-to-back contests, including having 33 points and 13 rebounds against the 76ers. The 26-year-old, 7-foot power forward is averaging 23.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game on the season.

Collin Sexton has played well in an expanded role over the last month, averaging 20.2 points over his last 18 contests since December 2. He shot 50.3% from the field in December and had 22 points and 10 assists while shooting 64.3% from the field against the 76ers. Fellow guard Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.2 ppg this year while reaching the 30-point mark in two of his last eight games. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Bucks

The Bucks will be without star guard Damian Lillard, who is out for personal reasons. Milwaukee is coming off a 112-108 loss to the Rockets on Saturday, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo posting 48 points and 17 rebounds. The Bucks needed a huge fourth quarter, outscoring the Rockets, 35-23, in the final period to nearly pull out the comeback victory.

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-worthy season, averaging 31.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. His ppg is a career-high after averaging a career-best 31.1 ppg last year. The seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP had 24 points and 11 assists in his most recent game against Utah after scoring 30 points with 15 rebounds the matchup before against the Jazz. The Bucks will likely need another huge performance from Antetokounmpo along with role players such as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to play well with Lillard out. See which team to pick here.

