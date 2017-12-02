Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread

Tipoff starts at 7:30 PM CST

Milwuakee looks for their second win against Sacramento in a week tonight, as the Kings make their way to Milwaukee after a narrow win in Chicago last night. Milwaukee’s looked as good as they have all season in the last two games against the Kings and Blazers. Hopefully the good vibes roll.

Here’s a link to our preview and the game information is below.

