Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread

9:00 PM CST tip tonight

Get the coffee brewing if you are in the Eastern or Central time zones because the Milwaukee Bucks have a 9:00 start time tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Bucks are coming off a frustrating loss to the Utah Jazz, while the Kings surprised the Golden State Warriors and took a win in Oakland last night.

The quick and dirty information is listed below and be sure to check our full preview of tonight’s action in the Sacramento Valley.

Happy commenting!

