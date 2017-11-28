Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread
Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread
9:00 PM CST tip tonight
Get the coffee brewing if you are in the Eastern or Central time zones because the Milwaukee Bucks have a 9:00 start time tonight against the Sacramento Kings. The Bucks are coming off a frustrating loss to the Utah Jazz, while the Kings surprised the Golden State Warriors and took a win in Oakland last night.
The quick and dirty information is listed below and be sure to check our full preview of tonight’s action in the Sacramento Valley.
Happy commenting!
-
