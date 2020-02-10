Bucks vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bucks vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Sacramento 21-31; Milwaukee 45-7
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Milwaukee skips in on four wins and Sacramento on three.
The Bucks had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, taking their matchup 112-95. It was another big night for Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
A well-balanced attack led Sacramento over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Sacramento blew past San Antonio 122-102. The score was close at the half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half with 70 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 9-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points, five assists and six boards.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 45-7 and Sacramento to 21-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Milwaukee and Sacramento clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.43
Odds
The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Sacramento 140
- Nov 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Sacramento 109
- Dec 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Sacramento 87
- Mar 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 05, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Sacramento 91
- Feb 01, 2016 - Sacramento 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 25, 2015 - Sacramento 129 vs. Milwaukee 118
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Magic's Isaac ruled out for season
The emerging forward will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury
-
Iguodala explains situation in Memphis
According to the Heat's new 36-year-old wing, his brief sabbatical was 'brought to me' by Memphis'...
-
Buy or Sell: Clippers won trade deadline
Also, is Kristaps Porzingis better without Luka Doncic?
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Feb. 10 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
USA Basketball announces 44 finalists
The finalists include 29 players who have previously played for Team USA
-
Why Holiday is 'built' for Pelicans
Despite trade rumors, Holiday remained with the Pelicans past the deadline
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant