Bucks vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Sacramento @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Sacramento 21-31; Milwaukee 45-7

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Milwaukee skips in on four wins and Sacramento on three.

The Bucks had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, taking their matchup 112-95. It was another big night for Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

A well-balanced attack led Sacramento over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Sacramento blew past San Antonio 122-102. The score was close at the half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half with 70 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 9-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points, five assists and six boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 45-7 and Sacramento to 21-31. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Milwaukee and Sacramento clash.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.