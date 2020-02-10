Bucks vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from model on 34-18 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks, the team with the NBA's best record (45-7), will play host to the Sacramento Kings (21-31) on Monday evening. In advance of tip-off, there will be plenty of attention paid to the injury report, with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable for personal reasons. Milwaukee will be without George Hill (hamstring), while Sacramento will play without Marvin Bagley (foot), Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Alex Len (hip).

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 14.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Kings vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Kings picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Kings. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Kings vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Kings spread: Bucks -14.5

Bucks vs. Kings over-under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Kings money line: Bucks -1113, Kings +705

KINGS: Sacramento is 6-2 against the spread in the last eight games

BUCKS: Milwaukee is 30-22 against the spread this season

Why the Kings can cover

The model knows that the Kings are squaring off against a superior overall team. However, Sacramento does have bright spots to focus on in this matchup. The Kings sometimes have issues with ball security, but the Bucks play a conservative defensive style that leads Milwaukee to a bottom-10 ranking in the NBA in the area of turnover creation.

From there, the Kings are one of the better teams in the league in creating turnovers defensively, and Sacramento is also a tremendous defensive rebounding team. That combination leads to some believe that the Kings might be able to win the possession battle, allowing Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox to capitalize offensively.

Why the Bucks can cover

Even so, Sacramento isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Kings spread. The model also knows that the Bucks are a juggernaut, with elite units on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Milwaukee leads the NBA in shooting efficiency, with a No. 2 ranking in points per possession.

Then, the Bucks have the best defense in the league by a comfortable margin, leading the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and overall defensive rating. Milwaukee also leads the NBA in defensive rebounding, with one of the game's metrics at keeping opponents away from the free-throw line. Given that the Kings already struggle mightily in free-throw generation, that could be a pivot point in the direction of the home team.

How to make Bucks vs. Kings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Kent Bazemore and Eric Bledsoe projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Kings vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.