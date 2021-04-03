The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 22-27 overall and 12-13 at home, while the Bucks are 31-17 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Bucks have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and covered in seven of those matchups, but neither team has been profitable against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 21-26-1 against the number, while the Kings are 21-27-1. For this matchup, Milwaukee is favored by seven points in the latest Bucks vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 239.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Kings spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Kings over-under: 239 points

Bucks vs. Kings money line: Bucks -270, Kings +230



What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings have to be aching after a tough 115-94 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 26 points and five assists along with five rebounds. Unfortunately for the Kings, the Lakers shot 17-for-33 from the 3-point line and defense continues to be an issue.

However, Sacramento does rank seventh in the NBA in scoring (114.5 ppg), 10th in offensive rating (114.4) and 11th in pace (99.9). The Kings shoot 48.3 percent from the floor (sixth in the NBA) this season and with Milwaukee ranking third in the NBA in pace (101.9), the tempo could suit Sacramento's guard trio (De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield) quite nicely.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 127-109. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks, dropping a double-double on 47 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks.

Allowing an average of 118.5 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. However, the Bucks are allowing 112.5 points per game so this could be a battle that is determined by offensive efficiency.

How to make Bucks vs. Kings picks

