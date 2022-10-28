Who's Playing

New York @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New York 3-1; Milwaukee 3-0

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 5 of last year.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 134-131 win over the Charlotte Hornets. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 110-99 win at home. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 43 points and 14 boards along with five dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 3-1 ATS and Milwaukee 3-0.

The Knicks are now 3-1 while the Bucks sit at 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New York ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 122.8 on average. But Milwaukee enters the matchup with only 97.3 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 25 games against New York.