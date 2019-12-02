Bucks vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 17-3; New York 4-16

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are cruising in on an 11-game winning streak while New York is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory. Milwaukee was completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past Charlotte 137-96. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 101-75 advantage.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 58-58 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Knicks fell to Boston 113-104.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 17-3 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 120.3 points per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.6 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New York.