Bucks vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bucks vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 17-3; New York 4-16
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are cruising in on an 11-game winning streak while New York is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.
A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory. Milwaukee was completely in charge on Saturday, breezing past Charlotte 137-96. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 101-75 advantage.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 58-58 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Boston Celtics' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Knicks fell to Boston 113-104.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 17-3 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-16. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 120.3 points per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.6 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Dec 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 112 vs. New York 96
- Dec 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 95
- Dec 01, 2018 - New York 136 vs. Milwaukee 134
- Oct 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. New York 113
- Apr 07, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. New York 102
- Mar 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New York 89
- Feb 02, 2018 - Milwaukee 92 vs. New York 90
- Mar 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. New York 93
- Jan 06, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 105 vs. New York 104
- Jan 10, 2016 - New York 100 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Dec 05, 2015 - Milwaukee 106 vs. New York 91
- Nov 06, 2015 - Milwaukee 99 vs. New York 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 97
