Bucks vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
New York @ Milwaukee
Current Records: New York 11-29; Milwaukee 35-6
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and New York will really light up the scoreboard.
A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the Portland Trail Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 122-101 margin over Portland. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to six dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 30 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, things were close when New York and the Miami Heat clashed on Sunday, but New York ultimately edged out the opposition 124-121. It was another big night for SF R.J. Barrett, who had 23 points along with five boards.
The wins brought the Bucks up to 35-6 and the Knicks to 11-29. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.2 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.9 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.63
Odds
The Bucks are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Dec 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New York 102
- Dec 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 132 vs. New York 88
- Dec 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 112 vs. New York 96
- Dec 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 95
- Dec 01, 2018 - New York 136 vs. Milwaukee 134
- Oct 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. New York 113
- Apr 07, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. New York 102
- Mar 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New York 89
- Feb 02, 2018 - Milwaukee 92 vs. New York 90
- Mar 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. New York 93
- Jan 06, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 105 vs. New York 104
- Jan 10, 2016 - New York 100 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Dec 05, 2015 - Milwaukee 106 vs. New York 91
- Nov 06, 2015 - Milwaukee 99 vs. New York 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 97
