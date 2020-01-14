Bucks vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New York 11-29; Milwaukee 35-6

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and New York will really light up the scoreboard.

A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the Portland Trail Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 122-101 margin over Portland. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to six dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 30 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, things were close when New York and the Miami Heat clashed on Sunday, but New York ultimately edged out the opposition 124-121. It was another big night for SF R.J. Barrett, who had 23 points along with five boards.

The wins brought the Bucks up to 35-6 and the Knicks to 11-29. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 119.2 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.9 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Odds

The Bucks are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 17 games against New York.