Bucks vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 35-6 overall and 18-2 at home, while New York is 11-29 overall and 5-15 on the road. The Knicks snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday. The Bucks are seeking a fourth consecutive win. Milwaukee is favored by 16.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 227.

A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over Portland to a 122-101 victory on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were the main playmakers for Milwaukee, as the former dropped a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 30 points. Antetokounmpo appeared to be recovered from a sore back that limited him to 13 points in his previous outing. On Saturday, he scored 13 points in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, things were close when New York and Miami clashed on Sunday, but the Knicks ultimately edged out the opposition, 124-121. RJ Barrett had 23 points along with five boards. The Knicks hurdled over a 14-point second half deficit to earn the victory. The Knicks are now 7-11 under interim coach Mike Miller, but they have lost five of their last six games.

The Bucks enter the matchup with 119.2 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Knicks are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.9 on average.

